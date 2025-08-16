Soto underwent surgery to remove a partially detached bone spur in his elbow, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He will miss the rest of the season, but is expected to be ready for spring training.

Soto was off to a promising start at High-A Cedar Rapids, posting a 1.38 ERA and 15:5 K:BB in 13 innings, before suffering the injury in April. At least it sounds like the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft has a chance to be back to full strength at the start of next season.