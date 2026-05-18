The Twins announced Wednesday that Soto, who is recovering from a wrist ligament sprain, began playing catch out to 105 feet earlier this month and could resume throwing off a mound during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Soto closed the 2025 season on Cedar Rapids' IL after requiring surgery in August to remove a partially detached bone spur from his right elbow, but he appears to have made a full recovery from that procedure. Instead, it's the wrist issue that has thus far kept him out of action to begin the 2026 season. Though he could be closing in on mound work, Soto still appears to be a few weeks away from making his season debut for Cedar Rapids.