Paddack allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

Paddack was activated from the injured list ahead of the contest after missing over two weeks due to arm fatigue. The right-hander didn't seem to have any trouble with the issue in his return, tossing 78 pitches (54 for strikes) and allowing just five baserunners. Paddack did fade a bit near the end of the outing, though, as three of those baserunners reached in his final frame of work. Assuming he came out of the start fine, Paddack is in line to make his next start in San Francisco this weekend.