Paddack was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain Saturday.

Paddack last pitched Sunday against the Giants, surrendering two runs (one earned) over five innings, potentially picking up a forearm injury in the process. The right-hander could be set for an extended absence as a result of the injury being to his throwing arm, but only time will tell. It's unclear who will replace Paddack in Minnesota's starting rotation, but in the meantime, Austin Martin (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, filling in the hole on the major-league roster.