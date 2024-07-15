Paddack allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Paddack put in another decent effort, but he couldn't match Blake Snell's seven innings of one-hit ball. Paddack has allowed four runs (three earned) over 10 innings across two starts since he returned from a bout of arm fatigue. The right-hander has a 4.99 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB over 88.1 innings through 17 starts this season. While his results aren't great, Paddack's spot in the rotation doesn't appear to be in any immediate danger since he's stabilized his pitching following his injured-list stint.