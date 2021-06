Williams was promoted to Double-A Wichita despite hitting just .100 (5-for-50) in 17 games with High-A Cedar Rapids.

Williams had an .829 OPS and 10 home runs in 59 games at High-A in 2019, which gave him a Midwest League All-Star honor. He got some time with the big-league club in spring training, but at age 25, the 2018 eighth-round pick out of Clemson will need to advance based on his defense behind the plate since he hasn't been overly impressive with his bat.