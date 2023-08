Laweryson was placed on the 7-day injured list Aug. 16 by Triple-A St. Paul due to right biceps tendinitis, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Laweryson was in big-league camp with the Twins during spring training but was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old posted a 1.06 ERA for Double-A Wichita last year but has scuffled at Triple-A with a 4.80 ERA and 4.5 BB/9 in 32 appearances. It's unclear how long the right-hander is expected to be sidelind.