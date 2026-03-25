Laweryson will make the Opening Day roster in the bullpen barring any last-second trades, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He had a 1.17 ERA and 7:1 K:BB ratio in 7.2 innings this spring.

Laweryson was claimed off waivers by the Angels from the Twins in November, but he was later released and re-signed with Minnesota. He's likely the last man in the bullpen, but roles in the Twins relief corps remain in flux so he could find his way into higher leverage situations if he gets hot.