High-A Cedar Rapids reinstated Prielipp (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Monday.

After requiring surgery last July to address a torn UCL in his left elbow, Prielipp opened the season on Cedar Rapids' IL before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League shortly before the All-Star break. He received the green light to rejoin Cedar Rapids after turning in two dazzling rehab outings in the FCL, with the southpaw striking out eight while issuing no walks and allowing just two hits over four scoreless innings between those starts. Prielipp should make his 2024 debut for Cedar Rapids later this week but will likely have his pitch count monitored carefully.