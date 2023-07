Prielipp has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the Full Season IL at High-A Cedar Rapids and will have season-ending surgery, TwinsDaily reports.

Prielipp was working his way back from Tommy John surgery in 2021, but landed on the 7-day injured list April 14 with general left elbow soreness. He then made a rehab start in the Florida Complex League on June 9 and didn't make a second start. It sounds like he's had a significant setback, but there are not full details on the surgery.