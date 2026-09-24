Prielipp didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was a strong outing overall for Prielipp, who held the Giants scoreless until Shay Whitcomb's two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning,. In three starts since rejoining Minnesota's rotation, Prielipp's given up just five runs across 17.2 innings. The lefty will likely finish his rookie campaign with a 4.87 ERA over 125.2 innings this season with a 1.29 WHIP and 128:44 K:BB.