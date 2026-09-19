Prielipp (6-7) earned the win Friday against the Angels after tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Prielipp delivered one of the most polished outings of his young career, setting a career high with seven innings while throwing 60 of 92 pitches for strikes. The eight punchouts were his best output in that category since he struck out 10 in a no-decision against the Rockies on June 28. He's now given up three or fewer runs in each of his last five appearances, posting a 2.70 ERA with a 24:4 K:BB in 26.2 innings over that stretch. He's expected to make his next start Friday at home against the Rangers.