Prielipp (5-7) earned the win against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with one strikeout over 5.1 innings.

Prielipp benefited from a four-run third inning from the Twins' offense, and he filled the strike zone with 57 of 77 pitches despite generating only five whiffs. The 25-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in four straight outings, with his two prior appearances coming in bulk relief. He owns a 5.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 117:40 K:BB across 113.1 innings in his rookie campaign and lines up to face the Angels next weekend, though it's unclear in what role that may be.