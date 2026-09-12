Prielipp is slated to start Saturday's game against the Guardians in Minnesota.

Prielipp made his last two appearances for Minnesota out of the bullpen, working in bulk relief behind opener Andrew Morris in a Sept. 1 win over the Tigers and then piggybacking starter Joe Ryan in Monday's 5-4 loss to Detroit. The Twins will separate Prielipp and Ryan and give them standalone starts to close out the weekend series versus the Guardians, though Prielipp will likely have his workload monitored to some degree. The Twins skipped Bailey Ober's turn in the rotation this week, but it's possible that he could be called upon to piggyback Prielipp on Saturday.