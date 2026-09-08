Prielipp struck out five and allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks across four innings of relief in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Prielipp made a second straight appearance as a bulk reliever, this time piggybacking Joe Ryan (glute), who was lifted after four innings and 66 pitches in his first start with Minnesota in more than a month following his return from the injured list. Ryan should be ready to handle a more standard workload in his next start, so unless the Twins elect to expand the rotation to six men, Prielipp could end up taking on a more flexible bullpen role over the final two weeks of the season. The Twins are looking to limit Prielipp's workload down the stretch; he's already racked up 126.2 frames between the majors and Triple-A St. Paul in 2026, a 44-inning increase from his 2025 total.