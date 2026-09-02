Prielipp (4-7) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings of relief.

Prielipp entered after opener Andrew Morris allowed a run in the first inning and kept Detroit off the board for the next five frames, throwing 47 of 73 pitches for strikes. It marked the first scoreless outing of Prielipp's young career and his 11th consecutive appearance of at least five innings, though the left-hander has posted an unimpressive 5.37 ERA during that stretch. His next turn through the rotation is expected to come Monday in a rematch with the Tigers.