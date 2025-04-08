Prielipp gave up two runs with three strikeouts and a walk over two innings in his first start Saturday for Double-A Wichita. He'll begin the season as a starting pitcher but likely on a strict pitch count, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 48th overall draft pick in 2022 hasn't been able to stay healthy as he needed Tommy John surgery in 2021 and then needed internal brace surgery on the same elbow in July 2023. He threw just 23.1 innings last year while working his way back from the injury. It's not clear long term if the Twins will keep him as a starter or move him to the bullpen, but he has the strikeout rate to be an impact arm in the majors (41.6% K% at High-A last season).