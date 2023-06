Prielipp (elbow) has not pitched since making a rehab start in the Florida Complex League on June 9.

The talented lefty gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings, but it's possible his elbow didn't respond well, given that he hasn't pitched in 11 days since. He was originally shut down in mid-April with left elbow soreness after making one start for High-A Cedar Rapids.