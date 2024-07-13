Prielipp (elbow) threw two scoreless innings for Minnesota's FCL team Friday. It was his first appearance since July 2023 UCL repair surgery.

Prielipp has struggled with elbow issues in his career since he was taken with the 48th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft. He had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and threw only 28 innings during his time in college at Alabama. When working his way back from Tommy John surgery, he had a setback in April 2023. He then underwent a UCL repair with the inclusion of an internal brace last July. He'll likely have a slow ramp-up during his rehab assignments the rest of the season.