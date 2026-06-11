Twins' David Festa: Begins throwing progression

The Twins announced June 1 that Festa has started a throwing progression, MLB.com reports.

Festa is expected to gradually increase his throwing distance off flat ground before advancing to mound work, perhaps at some point in the third or fourth week of June. Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll previously said in mid-May that Festa wasn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break, and that timeline would still appear to be accurate. Once Festa completes a series of bullpen sessions, he'll then need to face live hitters before heading out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf all season after he was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement early in spring training.