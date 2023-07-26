The Marlins traded Floro to the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for Jorge Lopez, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

It's a swap of struggling relievers, though Floro has displayed far better command than Lopez this year and had tallied seven saves in nine opportunities for Miami. Floro, 32, was an effective high-leverage option between 2020-2022 and will look to return to form while likely working somewhere between middle-relief and setup duty in Minnesota. He is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.