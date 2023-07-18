Julien went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Julien has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-21 (.571) with six extra-base hits in that span. His steal Monday was his second of the campaign. The second baseman is more than holding his own against major-league pitching with a .298/.373/.525 slash line, seven home runs, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored and 11 doubles through 162 plate appearances, though his 32.1 percent strikeout rate is a bit lofty.