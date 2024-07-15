Duran (5-4) allowed an unearned run on one hit without retiring a batter to take the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Duran gave up a triple to Mike Yastrzemski to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, and it turned into a run after Brooks Lee's relay throw ended up in the dugout. It's a tough way for Duran to take a loss, which also ended his 7.2-inning scoreless streak, but it won't hurt his ERA, which remains at 2.93 to go with a 0.98 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 30.2 innings. Since Duran was pitching in a tied game before giving up the run, he also will avoid taking his second blown save of the year, and his status as the Twins' primary closer is not in question.