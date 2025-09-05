The Twins recalled Pereda from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Pereda joins the active roster for the first time since being optioned Aug. 12, replacing DaShawn Keirsey. Pereda will provide some catching depth behind Ryan Jeffers (head), who was removed from Thursday's game after taking a foul tip to the mask. If Jeffers is forced to miss time, Pereda and Mickey Gasper would handle catcher duties.