Ryan has made good progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told MLB.com. "Reports on him have been nothing but positive, kind of exactly what we expect for this to recover," Falvey said. "So that's good news."

Ryan suffered a Grade 2 teres major strain during a start Aug. 9 and missed the rest of the regular season. While no details were given about Ryan's progress, it sounds like he'll be ready for the start of spring training. He'll return to work at the top of the Minnesota rotation after going 7-7 wiht a 3.60 ERA and 9.8 K/9 in 23 starts last season.