Polanco (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Blue Jays.

Polanco pulled his left hamstring Thursday versus the Rays and he will head to the bench Friday while nursing the injury. The 29-year-old returned from the 10-day injured list June 1 after a separate hamstring injury and the team will likely be cautious in their attempts to get him back in the lineup. Kyle Farmer will draw the start at second base and bat fifth in the series opener with Toronto.