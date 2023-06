Polanco (hamstring) has been hitting in the cage, taking groundballs and is in the midst of a running progression, Twins trainer Nick Paparesta told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Polanco will advance to running the bases next week and then potentially begin a rehab assignment. Polanco missed two weeks in late May with a left hamstring strain and made it less than 10 days before injuring the same muscle. Expect the Twins to take their time with Polanco's recovery as a result.