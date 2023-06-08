Twins manager Rocco Baldelli expressed optimism Thursday that Polanco (hamstring) will avoid the injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. "He's still, I think, pretty strong in the muscle," said Baldelli. "But he definitely felt something. We're going to have to pay attention to it."

Polanco tweaked his troublesome left hamstring while running the bases in the top of the first inning Thursday versus the Rays. The second baseman just returned June 1 from a nearly two-week stay on the IL for a left hamstring strain. He's considered day-to-day leading into the Twins' three-game weekend series at Toronto.