Polanco's hamstring strain is worse than the one he just recovered from, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco missed two weeks in late May with a left hamstring strain and made it less than 10 days before injuring the same muscle. The strain is reportedly in a different spot and is "somewhat more severe" according to manager Rocco Baldelli, though an exact timeline for his recovery is not yet clear. Edouard Julien was recalled Saturday and should serve as the Twins' primary second baseman.