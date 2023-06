Polanco was pulled from Thursday's game versus the Rays with left hamstring tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco was hurt in the first inning while running the bases. It's the same hamstring which he injured previously, having just returning from the IL at the beginning of the month. If it's deemed an aggravation of that previous issue, another stint on the IL is certainly possible, although the Twins should offer more on the infielder's status after the game.