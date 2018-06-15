Polanco (suspension) will not begin a rehab assignment this weekend due to a cut on the finger of his throwing hand, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco is still in the midst of an 80-game suspension but this likely won't have any impact on his eventual return date -- which is scheduled for July 2 -- unless his finger winds up requiring more time off than expected. During 133 games last year, he slashed .256/.313/.410 with 13 home runs, 74 RBI and 13 stolen bases.