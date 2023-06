Polanco is undergoing an MRI on his left hamstring Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Pressreports.

Polanco is absent from the Twins' starting lineup for Friday night's series opener in Toronto after tweaking his hamstring in Thursday's series finale versus the Rays. He's considered day-to-day for now but could require another IL stint if the MRI shows anything at all concerning. The 29-year-old middle infielder has been limited to 30 games (127 plate appearances) this season.