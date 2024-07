Miranda (back) will report to Triple-A St. Paul to start a rehab assignment Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the injured list just before the All-Star break due to a lower-back strain, and he's on track to return after missing little more than the 10-day minimum. Miranda could get in two rehab games with St. Paul and potentially be with the MLB club for Friday's series opener in Detroit.