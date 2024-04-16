Miranda went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during the Twins' 7-4 loss to the Orioles

Miranda came into the game with just two hits in 13 at-bats but topped that mark with three hits Monday to go along with a 411-foot blast to left center that represented his first home run of the season. The 26-year-old Miranda was recalled on April 8 with Monday's game representing his fifth start and seventh appearance since the rejoining the big club. He followed up a strong rookie campaign in 2022 by struggling significantly last season and failing to make the club out of camp this season. However, until Royce Lewis (quad) returns, Miranda should continue to see a decent amount of playing time.