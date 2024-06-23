Miranda went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in a 10-2 win against Oakland on Saturday.

Miranda belted a two-run double in Minnesota's seven-run second inning and added an RBI on another double one frame later. He finished with his fourth multi-hit game over his past 10 contests, a span in which he has batted .382 with two homers, four doubles and nine RBI. Miranda's hot bat has helped keep him in the lineup on a consistent basis, and he's jumped around between logging time at third base, first base and designated hitter.