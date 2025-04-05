Miranda went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

The 26-year-old finally connected for his first extra-base hit of 2025 when he took Spencer Arrighetti deep in the fourth inning. Miranda has been a consistent presence in Minnesota's injury-depleted infield to begin the year, but he hasn't exactly seized the opportunity, batting .174 (4-for-23) in seven appearances with a 0:8 BB:K. Once players like Brooks Lee (back) and Royce Lewis (hamstring) are ready to come off the IL, Miranda is likely to be squeezed for playing time if he doesn't pick up the pace at the plate.