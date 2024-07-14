The Twins placed Miranda on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low back strain.

Miranda hadn't played since Wednesday due to the injury and will hit the shelf in advance of the Twins' final game before the All-Star break Sunday in San Francisco. Because the transaction is retroactive to Thursday, Miranda will be eligible to come off the IL as soon as next Sunday, when the Twins will play their second game coming out of the break. Until Miranda is back in the mix, the Twins should have a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching available for Matt Wallner.