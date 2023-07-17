Miranda received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right shoulder and will be shut down for at least a week before the Twins determine the next course of action, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
An MRI exam on his shoulder revealed an impingement. It sounds like he'll be out several more weeks as a result even in a best-case scenario.
