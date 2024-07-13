Miranda was scratched from Minnesota's lineup ahead of Friday's game versus the Giants due to lower-back stiffness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Miranda was originally slated to start at third base Friday, but instead it will be Brooks Lee at the hot corner with Willi Castro at second base, opening up a spot in the outfield for Matt Wallner. The severity of Miranda's injury remains uncertain, though the Twins may offer more details on his status following Friday's game.