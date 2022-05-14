Miranda is starting Saturday's game against Cleveland.
The 23-year-old got a day off in Friday's series opener against the Guardians after starting in 10 consecutive games, but he'll return to the lineup at first base and bat sixth Saturday. Since Luis Arraez has spent plenty of time as the designated hitter recently, Miranda is in line to serve as Minnesota's primary first baseman after Alex Kirilloff was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. Miranda is hitting .128 with a homer, two doubles, three RBI and two runs to begin his major-league career.