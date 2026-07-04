Twins' Josh Bell: Huge performance in win over Yanks

Bell went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

The veteran DH led the charge in an 11-hit, six-homer barrage by the Twins, as Bell launched a solo shot off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh inning and a two-run blast in the eighth off Camilo Doval. The 10 total bases were a season high, continuing a power surge that has seen Bell go yard four times in the last five games. Over his last 24 contests, he's batting .307 (27-for-88) with 15 extra-base hits including eight home runs, along with 15 runs and 26 RBI.