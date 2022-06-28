The Twins recalled Winder from Triple-A St. Paul and designated him as their 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland. He'll start the second game of the twin bill.

Minnesota is expected to return Winder to Triple-A following the spot start, his fourth of the season with the big club. Winder has previously made seven appearances with the Twins, supplying a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 29.1 innings.