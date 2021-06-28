The Twins promoted Winder from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Winder, a 2018 seventh-round pick, earned the call to the minors' highest level after compiling a 1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 65:10 K:BB in 54.2 innings. The right-hander is an older prospect -- he'll turn 25 in October -- so service-time considerations may not come into play if the Twins feel he's ready to contribute to the big-league rotation later in 2021. Before a promotion to Minnesota is entertained, Winder will first need to continue to perform at a high level in his initial outings with St. Paul.