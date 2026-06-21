Twins' Kendry Rojas: Comes off IL

The Twins reinstated Rojas (triceps) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Even though Rojas was touched up for five earned runs in 1.1 innings during his lone rehab appearance for Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, the Twins came away pleased enough with his velocity and command to bring him back from the IL. Rojas had made one start and covered at least three innings in three of his five appearances for Minnesota prior to landing on the shelf May 29 due to triceps inflammation, but now that he's healthy again, he looks like he'll fill more of a versatile relief role rather than immediately displacing Mike Paredes at the back end of the rotation.