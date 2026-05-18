Rojas is slated to start Monday's game against the Astros at Target Field, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins will slot Rojas into the rotation spot that belonged to Simeon Woods Richardson, who may have been moved to the bullpen after logging a 7.71 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over his first nine starts of 2026. Rojas has worked as a starter for most of his minor-league career but made all but one of his five appearances for Triple-A St. Paul out of the bullpen this season before being called back up to the majors earlier this month. Since Rojas hasn't covered more than 3.1 innings in an appearance at any level this season and will be pitching Monday on three days' rest, he likely won't be asked to cover the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win. Minnesota could end up turning to Woods Richardson for multiple innings out of the bullpen once Rojas exits the game.