The Twins recalled Rojas from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Rojas will join the Minnesota bullpen as a replacement for fellow left-hander Kody Funderburk, who was optioned to St. Paul. Right-hander Andrew Morris will make his first big-league start Sunday against the Guardians but will likely be limited from a workload standpoint, so the Twins could end up needing Rojas to cover multiple innings in relief during the series finale in Cleveland.