Clemens will start at first base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

After taking a seat against lefty Trevor Rogers in Thursday's season opener, the left-handed-hitting Clemens has now handled the leadoff role in two straight contests, with the Twins facing righties on both occasions. At least for the early part of the season, Clemens looks set to occupy the strong side of a platoon at first base with either Josh Bell or Victor Caratini.