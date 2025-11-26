Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey has indicated that Clemens is in line to be the team's primary first baseman next season, Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Athletic report.

Clemens was traded to the Twins in late April and went on to slash .216/.284/.442 with 19 home runs over 112 contests. He split most of his reps between first base (47 starts) and second base (34 starts) during his time in Minnesota but also saw some action in the outfield (12 starts). Clemens is just a .206/.263/.403 career hitter and will turn 30 in May, but he took significant strides in his batted-ball metrics in 2025, sporting a 48.3 percent hard-hit rate and 12 percent barrel rate. Fellow left-handed hitter Edouard Julien is likely Clemens' primary competition for the first base job against righties, and neither player has minor-league options remaining.