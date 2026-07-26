Twins' Kody Clemens: Two triples in win

Clemens went 3-for-5 with two triples, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Athletics.

Clemens has three multi-hit efforts over nine games since the All-Star break, going 9-for-37 (.243) in that span. He's logged five extra-base hits (one double, two triples, two home runs) during that stretch, but his performance is otherwise in line with what he's done all year. The utility man is batting .243 with a .787 OPS, 18 home runs, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples and seven stolen bases over 92 contests. Clemens has seen most of his time at second base lately, but he can play in both the infield and outfield -- he started in right field Sunday since Luke Keaschall shifted to center while Byron Buxton slotted in as the designated hitter.