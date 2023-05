Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Farmer continues to hit well since returning from a mouth injury, going 10-for-27 (370) over his last seven contests. He provided an RBI single to open the scoring in the first inning Tuesday, then gave the Twins some insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth. The infielder is up to a .293/.364/.483 slash line with three long balls, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and two doubles through 18 games.